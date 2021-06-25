Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Joules Group stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Wednesday. Joules Group has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.47. The firm has a market cap of £337.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49.

In other news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

