Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 131,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $285.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $191.59 and a 52 week high of $287.20.

