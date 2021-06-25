Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

RYH stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.75 and a fifty-two week high of $292.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.51.

