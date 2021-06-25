Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,368,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $196.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

