Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08.

