Lido Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Beam Global worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 522.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $910,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

