Lido Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.