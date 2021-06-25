Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells $10,035.20 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $10,035.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,131 shares in the company, valued at $41,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.15 million, a PE ratio of -41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

