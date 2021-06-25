Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 33,591 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIND. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

