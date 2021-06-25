Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €245.40 ($288.71). Linde shares last traded at €244.70 ($287.88), with a volume of 852,927 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €242.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

