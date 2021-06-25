Linear Trading Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $82.40 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.00578194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,108,825 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.