LiquidApps Market Cap Tops $10.41 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $9,906.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000288 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00100876 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

