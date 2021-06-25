LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

