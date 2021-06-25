London Co. of Virginia Acquires 9,249 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $276,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.53. 58,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,356. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

