London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,433 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.11% of Chevron worth $225,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock remained flat at $$107.14 during midday trading on Friday. 250,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

