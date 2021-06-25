London Co. of Virginia Buys 2,120 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $88,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded down $12.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

