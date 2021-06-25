London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.97% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $57,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

