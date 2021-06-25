London Co. of Virginia Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 813,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,000. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.24% of AptarGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.78 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

