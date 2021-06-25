Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $4.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $128.93 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

