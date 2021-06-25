Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,448,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $465,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.39. 81,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

