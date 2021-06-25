LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ball by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ball by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ball by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 285,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49. Ball Co. has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

