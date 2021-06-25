LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

