LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $45,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $366.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.55 and a 1-year high of $370.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

