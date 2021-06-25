LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $212.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

