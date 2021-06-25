LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.0% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $3,545,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $329.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.93. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.09 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

