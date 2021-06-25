LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 428.71. The company has a market capitalization of £464.80 million and a P/E ratio of 28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

