Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Shares of LBC stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

