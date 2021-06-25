Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$116.70 on Thursday. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.42 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The firm has a market cap of C$35.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.67.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.1900003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

