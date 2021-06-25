Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 2,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

