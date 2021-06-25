MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $31.00

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $32.07. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.