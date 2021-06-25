Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.14. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 5,602 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

