MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.49. 100,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,779,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.92.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 806,828 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

