Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Insider Buys £48,000 in Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 20,000 shares of Manolete Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

LON:MANO opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.49. Manolete Partners Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of £100.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANO shares. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

