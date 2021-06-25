Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Insider Leigh of Hurley Acquires 20,000 Shares

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

Shares of MANO stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Friday. Manolete Partners Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The company has a market cap of £100.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANO. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

