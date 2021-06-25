ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company's Managed Service Provider (MSP) business is resilient to the coronavirus crisis and witnessed growth in 2020. Notably, RPO and MSP have been the highest margin businesses. Buyouts boost ManpowerGroup's diverse portfolio and support its top-line growth. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, challenging market environment in Europe continues to weigh on ManpowerGroup's top line. Rising expenses due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is weighing on the company's bottom line. Staffing margin pressure is also likely to weigh on ManpowerGroup's Southern Europe segment.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

