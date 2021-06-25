Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Manulife Financial worth $88,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Manulife Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 747,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92,290 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.