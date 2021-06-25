Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $29.48 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 773,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 382,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

