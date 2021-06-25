Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

