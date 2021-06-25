Martingale Asset Management L P Has $415,000 Stock Position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 199.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of StarTek worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in StarTek by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in StarTek by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

SRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21. StarTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Research analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

