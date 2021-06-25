Martingale Asset Management L P Has $460,000 Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after buying an additional 369,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

