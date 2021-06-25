Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 300 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USNA opened at $101.97 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.92.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

