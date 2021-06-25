Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,601 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Unitil were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

