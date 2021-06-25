Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of MRVL opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of -147.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

