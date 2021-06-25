Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Shares of MRVL opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of -147.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $56.30.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.70.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
