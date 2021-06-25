Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620.39 Million

Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $620.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.87 million to $649.50 million. Masonite International reported sales of $499.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $5,762,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Masonite International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $111.96. 562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $63.06 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.95.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

