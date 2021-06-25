Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 129,936 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 129,936 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

