Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,289 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HP were worth $31,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

