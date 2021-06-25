Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 59,172 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 678.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,172 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $256.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.81.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

