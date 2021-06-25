Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.80% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $28,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,614 shares of company stock worth $3,928,639. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

