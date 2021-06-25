Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 851,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.