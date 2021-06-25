Matthew Dunnigan Sells 10,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

